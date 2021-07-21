Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Luxury cars are good business even during the pandemic. Germany’s Daimler is reporting that profit margins on its Mercedes-Benz cars and SUVs hit double digits again for the third straight quarter. The company is now sitting on almost 21 billion euros ($24.6 billion) in cash that it says it will invest in pivoting to electric cars and a software-driven company. That’s despite the global shortage of semiconductor components that could hold back production for the rest of the year. Net profit announced Wednesday for the second quarter came in at 3.7 billion euros ($4.3 billion).