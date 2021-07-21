Comfortable today, then a warm up

One more comfortable day and then the conditions will turn more humid tomorrow and rather hot later in the weekend. This time of year is often called the “dog days” of Summer and it will live up to the name over the next week or so.

Today: Variable clouds and comfortable.

High: 78 Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers or storms late, heaviest north of Wausau

Low: 62 Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday: Humid with more clouds than sun and 60% chance of scattered showers or storms with the highest chance northeast of Marathon county.

High: 82 Wind: South-Southeast around 10

There will be more clouds than sun in the sky for today and that means high temps will be a little cooler than normal, reaching the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Enjoy the nice temperatures and the fact that you will not need to run the air conditioner. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

A warm front will be moving in from the west later tonight into Thursday and this will increase the chance of rain. There will be a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms but it looks like the greatest chance of heavier more beneficial rainfall will be to the north and northeast of Marathon county. The weather will be more humid on Thursday with partly or mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

On Friday the sun will break out a bit more and this will boost high temps into the upper 80s. The mercury will top out in the upper 80s to around 90 over the weekend as well. By early next week, we could have highs in the low 90s for at least a couple of days. Conditions will be muggy as well.

The main chance of rain from Friday through Monday will arrive with a weak cold front moving through Northcentral Wisconsin Late Friday night into Saturday morning. During this time frame, there is a higher chance that there will be widespread rainfall and maybe a couple of stronger storms.

Pollen Count Yesterday July 20th, Grass Pollen 3 (low)

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 1911 - The temperature at Painter, WY, dipped to 10 degrees to equal the record low for July for the continental U.S. (The Weather Channel)