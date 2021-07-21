Cocaine disguised as cake seized from vehicle in Maine

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a New York man and a Maine woman tried to disguise cocaine as a cake. Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on I-295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds (2 kilograms) of cocaine worth $200,000. Half of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake that was actually made of cocaine with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent. The two were arrested on drug charges. It’s unknown if they have an attorney.