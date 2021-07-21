China ‘shocked’ by WHO plan for COVID-19 origins study

BEIJING (AP) — A senior Chinese health official says China cannot accept the World Health Organization’s plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19. National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin said he was shocked by the plan and specifically, the theory that the virus might have leaked from a Chinese lab. He dismissed the lab leak theory as a rumor running counter to common sense. The head of the WHO acknowledged last week that it was premature to rule out a potential link between the pandemic and a leak of the coronavirus from a Chinese lab. Zeng said the lab in the city of Wuhan has no virus that can directly infect humans.