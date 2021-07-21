Buying Bucks championship gear? Watch out for illegitimate websites

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hot on the heels of the Bucks' big win, area sports stores are prepping for new championship gear to throw onto shelves.

The manager at Hoffman's Hobbies in Wausau says he's got a lot of shoppers interested.

And there's a good chance that it's the first time some of these stores get to sell Bucks championship gear.

"To get here it's kind of like surreal, so yeah I mean when that stuff does come when it does get here and I'm opening it up it will be a little bit nostalgic I guess, it will be weird in a way," said Jeff Campo, Manager, Hoffman Hobbies.

For those looking to buy gear online, the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure that you use legitimate websites when purchasing shirts and hats.

They say if you see a deal "too good to be true" online, it most likely is.

"A bad website isn't going to have very adequate contact information, so look for an email address, a phone number, a brick and mortar address, that would be signs that it's a reputable site," said Susan Bach, Northeast Regional Director, Better Business Bureau.