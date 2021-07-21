Bucks championship parade set for Thursday morning

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- We now have a date and time for the Bucks championship parade.

The parade will be Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

Players along with coaches, team owners, alumni and staff will take part in the celebration.

The parade will start intersection of East Wisconsin Avenue and North Prospect Avenue then proceed west on East Wisconsin Avenue before turning north onto North Water Street From there, the route will continue on North Water Street to East Knapp Street before ending on East Knapp Street at the Milwaukee River.

After the parade, the celebration will continue in the Block 6 of the Deer District which is north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Fifth Street.

The start time of the celebration in the Deer District is 12:30 p.m.

More information on the parade can be found here.