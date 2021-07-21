Brazil police release Boca Juniors team after stadium brawl

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Players of Argentina’s Boca Juniors are heading home after spending the night in a bus outside a police station in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte. Police say two members of the delegation were fined and four are being charged over their involvement in a brawl with security following their Copa Libertadores penalty shootout loss against Atletico Mineiro. The fight erupted as Boca players were returning to the locker room after Tuesday’s match. Video footage showed members of the team throwing objects and punches at security men. The team apparently was infuriated by a goal that had been disallowed on video review.