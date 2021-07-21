Biden urged to act on outsourcing of West Virginia jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Labor and advocacy groups are calling on President Joe Biden to save nearly 1,500 jobs at a pharmaceutical plant in West Virginia. The drugmaker Viatris announced in December that it will lay off workers and close its Morgantown plant at the end of July. Workers have been scrambling to find new jobs, and state leaders have sought to help. The plant was owned by the generic drugmaker Mylan, which merged with Upjohn to form Viatris last year. A political nonprofit called “Our Revolution” that was founded by Bernie Sanders is urging Biden to use the Defense Production Act to keep the plant operating.