Biden nominates Victoria Kennedy for Austria ambassadorship

4:17 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating Victoria Kennedy, an attorney and the widow of Sen. Ted Kennedy, to serve as his ambassador to Austria. He’s also naming a top political fundraiser — Comcast executive David Cohen — to serve as his ambassador to Canada. The White House announced the nominations on Wednesday. Kennedy is a gun control advocate. She came to know the president during the years when Biden served with her husband in the Senate. Cohen is a top executive at the cable company Comcast, and an earlier backer of Biden’s run for the White House. He hosted the first fundraiser of Biden’s 2020 campaign.

