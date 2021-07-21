Bette Midler, Berry Gordy among new Kennedy Center honorees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Kennedy Center Honors is returning in December. The honorees will be Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” mastermind Lorne Michaels, opera singer Justino Diaz, folk music legend Joni Mitchell and actress-singer Bette Midler. All will be honored on Dec. 5 with a program that includes personalized tributes and performances that are kept secret from the honorees until the event. Organizers expect to operate at full capacity. Last year’s Honors ceremony was delayed for months and later conducted under intense COVID-19 restrictions.