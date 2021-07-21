Area woman looks to spread awareness about brain cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wednesday is Glioblastoma Awareness Day, and an area woman is advocating for those who can't do so.

GBM is a type of brain cancer.

According to the National Brain Tumor Society, it's the most deadly type of brain cancer.

Sherryl Dallman's husband lost his fight against GBM in 2014.

Now, she is working to help spread awareness to hopefully find a cure.

"Advocacy is so important because we have low survival rates, we have so little treatment options. The research is absolutely vital. And the research doesn't happen without funding," said Sherryl Dallman.

