Area kid runs several summer businesses

Plover, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area twelve-year-old is staying active this summer by running several different businesses.

Abby Goligoski of Plover has been working several jobs, including dog walking, pet sitting, lawn mowing and gardening. On the weekends, she also runs a lemonade stand.

Abby said she's doing it as a way to get out of the house during the day, and she's encouraging other kids to do the same.

"Instead of actually playing video games all day, watching tv and stuff, face to screen, they should be outside a lot more," she said.

Abby estimates she's made over $150 so far this summer.

She said she'll continue working next summer.