Area Bucks fans react to win

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Bucks are your NBA Champions, and now, area Bucks fans are reacting to the win.

For some fans, the win was not a surprise.

"We knew it was going to be done in 6 in Milwaukee," John Cayley, a Bucks fan from Wausau.

But for others, it wasn't a sure thing.

"I wasn't expecting one way or the other, I was just rooting for them, hoping they would really win, and I was really thrilled when I found out they did," said Mary Duranceau of Wausau.

"In a way, it was a surprise, I suppose kind of far-fetched for them to really take the championship, but it did happen, so I thought that was really great," said Mark Anesko, a Bucks fan.

With their last championship in 1971, this win was a long time coming.

"They said the last game was in '71 that's when my youngest daughter was born, so I was really rooting for the Bucks. And I was really glad when I found out they did win," said Duranceau.

"How awesome to see the City of Milwaukee and the Bucks after 50 years. I'm 51, I've been waiting my whole life for this, so it's been great," said Cayley. "After Giannis' injury and those guys coming together, Bucks in 6 absolutely."

Bucks fans say that the timing this year was just right.

"This year seemed right, after last year and everything and everything that happened all this year with the season was the right time for them," said Anesko. "They did a great job."

And fans are already looking forward to what the next season might bring.

"Well I hope they repeat and do it again next year, that's for sure!" said Anesko.

The celebration continues Thursday with a parade that's set to start at 11 a.m.