Antetokounmpo caps extraordinary postseason as Finals MVP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named NBA Finals MVP. He was an easy choiceafter collecting 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in a 105-98 Game 6 victory over Phoenix that clinched the championship for the Bucks. He did all that while dealing with a hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks. He has also won two regular-season MVP awards and he is just 26 years old.