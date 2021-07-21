Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) — A white city leader in Alabama was captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting. Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the slur Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting. Bryant says he won’t apologize and might run for mayor. Others are calling for his resignation. Bryant stood up from his council seat during a public session and used the slur to refer to a Black female council member. Some in the audience gasped.