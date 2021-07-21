Skip to Content

A look back at the 1971 Milwaukee Bucks championship team

10:17 am BucksSportTop Sports StoriesTop StoriesWisconsin News
bucks 1971
1971 final buzzer
jonny mack
oscar robertson

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- Before Bucks Game Six win Tuesday night, it had been 50 years since Milwaukee won a NBA title.

That 1971 Milwaukee Bucks team was just in its third year as an expansion team in the NBA, the quickest expansion team to win a title. That record still stands today.

The Bucks were also a member of the Western Conference back then.

The 1970-71 team was led by head coach Larry Costello, the Bucks finished with a 66-16 record in the regular season.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the NBA MVP.

Milwaukee was led by a big three on offense, Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, and Jon McGlockin. The team average 116 points per game in their championship season.

PLAYOFFS

Milwaukee's playoff run started with a showdown against the San Francisco Warriors, The Bucks won that series 4-1.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Bucks met up with the legendary Los Angeles Lakers, once again Milwaukee won that series 4-1.

The Finals gave fans a matchup between the Bucks and Baltimore Bullets. Milwaukee made quick work of Baltimore sweeping them in four games to win an NBA title.

Author Profile Photo

Ben Zitouni

More Stories

Skip to content