A look back at the 1971 Milwaukee Bucks championship team

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- Before Bucks Game Six win Tuesday night, it had been 50 years since Milwaukee won a NBA title.

That 1971 Milwaukee Bucks team was just in its third year as an expansion team in the NBA, the quickest expansion team to win a title. That record still stands today.

The Bucks were also a member of the Western Conference back then.

The 1970-71 team was led by head coach Larry Costello, the Bucks finished with a 66-16 record in the regular season.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the NBA MVP.

Milwaukee was led by a big three on offense, Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, and Jon McGlockin. The team average 116 points per game in their championship season.

PLAYOFFS

Milwaukee's playoff run started with a showdown against the San Francisco Warriors, The Bucks won that series 4-1.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Bucks met up with the legendary Los Angeles Lakers, once again Milwaukee won that series 4-1.

The Finals gave fans a matchup between the Bucks and Baltimore Bullets. Milwaukee made quick work of Baltimore sweeping them in four games to win an NBA title.