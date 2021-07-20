Weinstein brought to California to face further rape charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York prison officials have handed convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein over to California to face more sexual assault charges. Weinstein’s Los Angeles attorney says the former movie mogul could be arraigned on 11 sexual assault counts, including four counts of rape, as early as Wednesday morning. A New York judge denied a request by Weinstein’s lawyers to keep him at a state prison near Buffalo for medical reasons until the start of jury selection in Los Angeles. Weinstein was convicted in New York City last year of rape and another criminal sex act. He faces 11 similar counts in California.