Viola Davis memoir ‘Finding Me’ scheduled for next April

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar winner Viola Davis is working on a memoir her publisher calls deeply personal and brutally honest. HarperOne will release Davis’ “Finding Me” on April 19, 2022. Davis will trace her rise from growing up in poverty and family violence in Rhode Island to becoming one of the world’s most acclaimed actors. Davis won an Oscar for her starring role in the 2016 film “Fences,” an Emmy for “How to Get Away with Murder,” and Tonys for “Fences” and “King Hedley II.” Other films include “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Help.” Davis also plans to portray Michelle Obama for the Showtime series “First Ladies,” which she will help produce.