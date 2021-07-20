USDA announced $200 million for timber harvesters, haulers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) -- Officials announced they're giving out $200 million dollars to help timber and lumber groups impacted by COVID-19.

Specifically, it's to help companies that process and haul timber, after those groups saw revenues dip by at least 10% last year.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D) speaking at the announcement, saying it should help bring relief to Badger State businesses.

"We know that loggers and haulers are a key part of our forest products industry, they are essential to the thousands of jobs dependent on the fiber they deliver to our mills, both in Wisconsin and throughout the nation," said Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Applications for federal aid start on Thursday and goes through October.

