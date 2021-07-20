Trial set for Portage County contractor accused of fraud

POORTAGE COUNTY (WAOW) – A trial date is set for a Portage County contractor charged with defrauding more than a dozen people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Jeffrey Feist, 48, of the town of Dewey, will stand trial on Feb. 28.

According to police, Feist defrauded 19 people out of $690,000.

He faces 40 counts of felony theft by contractor, 48 counts of forgery/uttering and being in possession of a firearm as a felon, to name a few.