Tomahawk School District joins national e-cigarette lawsuit

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Tomahawk School District is joining a national lawsuit against e-cigarette companies.

School officials say they're concerned about their students vaping and they hope to bring awareness to the health issues associated with nicotine use in children.

"I know our principals have had an increase in incidents where students have had to be disciplined with vaping devices in school and certainly it is something we're concerned about," said Terry Reynolds, Superintendent, Tomahawk School District.

If the district wins, it would receive money aimed at ending vaping.