Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Brady embraced his inner comedian to deliver jokes at old friend Donald Trump’s expense when he and the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited President Joe Biden at the White House. Brady joked to Biden about doubters of Tampa Bay’s win, comparing them to those backing Trump’s false assertion that he won the 2020 election. He also said he was called “Sleepy Tom” after he forgot what down it was. It was Brady’s first White House visit as a Super Bowl champion since 2005 and the first by the reigning NFL champions since 2005.