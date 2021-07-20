Shower chances starting late Wednesday night

A cold front passed through the region Tuesday and the north to northeast breezes behind it are ushering in cooler and less humid air. It will feel pretty comfortable into Wednesday. With partly cloudy skies, lows will reach the 40s north to mid 50s south. Wednesday should be partly cloudy with highs from the mid 70s north to low 80s south. Winds will be from the southeast then south on Wednesday at 5-10 mph.

Keep in mind that there is an Air Quality Alert for Wisconsin through Tuesday night for the elevated levels of fine particles in the air (coming from the Canadian fires). It could cause troubles for those with respiratory or cardiac issues or those involved in prolonged exertion outdoors.

A warm front will push through Wisconsin late Wednesday night into Thursday driving in more humid air again. This could result in some scattered showers and thunderstorms. It should be variably cloudy Thursday with lows around 60 and highs in the lower 80s (to mid 80s southwest).

It looks very warm and muggy Friday through the weekend. Highs could be in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday and near 90 on Sunday. Lows should stay mainly in the 60s. There is another front moving through late Friday night into Saturday morning to bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms to our region. A few may produce decent rainfall amounts. Hopefully, we will dry up and get some sunshine throughout the second half of Saturday for your outdoor activities. Sunday is projected to be fairly sunny.

The heat may intensify early next week with highs in the low 90s, possibly mid 90s if it is mainly sunny. There is at least a chance of a few thunderstorms, especially in northern Wisconsin. Stay tuned for updates on that!

Pollen report from Tuesday morning: Grass low - 3

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 20-July 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1934 - The temperature at Keokuk, IA, soared to 118 degrees to establish a state record. (The Weather Channel)

1953 - Twenty-two inches of hail reportedly fell northeast of Dickinson, ND. (The Weather Channel)