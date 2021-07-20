Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program open through July 30

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you're struggling to find a place to live that you can afford, you can start now.

Applications for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program are now open and will close on July 30.

The program helps those with very low-income pay rent, and to qualify you have to be making below a certain income annually.

That's a sliding scale based on how many people are in your family and aims to make sure everyone can afford a place to live.

"When the participants first come in we go over their budget and their income things like that and we give them a limit on what they can spend on a unit. And then they would go out and look for a unit within that pricing limit," said Tammy King, Occupancy Specialist at the Community Development Authority.

Now, if you're looking at the option of section 8 housing, move quick.

Once the application window closes -- it will not open again until everyone on the list has been contacted.

And that takes a while.

For example, the last time applications opened was at the end of 20-19 -- and the last people on that waitlist were contacted just a few weeks ago.

