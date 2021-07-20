Portage County couple donates over 30 acres of land for conservation

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The mission of the Friends of Schmeeckle Reserve in Stevens Point is growing thanks to a donation by a couple dedicated to preserving nature.

The 33 acres was donated by residents John and Patty Noel to Friends of Schmeeckle Reserve, a non-profit created seven years. The land is not a part of the reserve, but owed by Friends of Schmeeckle Reserve to help their mission.

The purpose of the non-profit is to help support Schmeeckle Reserve, making sure it can continue through challenges.

"We will create a granite path over part of the trail and we will provide boardwalks over part of the trail so that people will be able to see the area that is the headwaters of Moses Creek," Friends of Schmeeckle Reserve President Jerry Lineberger said.

He said the land offers many opportunities to the community.

"Our purpose is to provide education, to provide recreation, and to provide the opportunity to preserve land in a natural state. And this does all those things. It allows people to take part in this trail that will go out to a sedge meadow," Lineberger said.

He said they also plan to make the tail accessible for people who use wheelchairs and they are continuing to raise money for the area to be added to the Green Circle Trail.