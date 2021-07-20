Portage Co. Sheriff: Woman tried to burn down home with 3 people in it

PORTAGE COUNTY (WAOW) – A Waupaca woman is facing charges after Portage County Sheriff’s deputies say she tried to burn down a home with three people in it – including two children.

According to Point-Plover Metro Wire, Carrie Larsen, 45, poured gasoline all over a mobile home on Oak Hill Road in the town of Lark, then tried to light it on fire.

Inside the home were three people – a woman and her two children – and the Metro Wire says Larsen could be repeatedly heard yelling, “I’ll kill you.”

She also was heard saying, “This is my property. I will burn it down if I want to.”

Once she was taken into custody, deputies found two knives and a set of brass knuckles hidden in her bra, according to the Metro Wire.

One person in the home was treated for minor scratches and other injuries, the Metro Wire reports.

Larsen faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

Her next court date is set for July 26.