UPDATE: Police find man who ran from traffic stop in Weston
UPDATE: The department says they have located Timothy Gascoigne
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Everest Metro Police Department is looking for a man who ran from a traffic stop on Monday.
The department says that Timothy Gascoigne has several warrants out for his arrest as well as being a suspect in multiple cases the the department is investigating.
He is known to frequent local hotels.
If you see him, you're asked to call the department at 715-359-4202.