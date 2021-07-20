Police dispel rumor on social media about attempted abduction

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Marshfield Police say a rumor going on around on social media about an attempted abduction isn't everything it seems to be.

The original post was made over the weekend. A woman claimed that a man tried to abduct her outside of a department store. Police say, however, that isn't what happened.

Authorities say the man was actually asking for money in a "mildly persistent manner" that may have included the occasional touch of the arm or shoulder. Police also say there was never any evidence that the man had a knife as the original post claimed, and that he left peacefully when asked by store employees.

Police say what the man was doing wasn't criminal and they encourage people to reach out to them if you feel unsafe, so that rumors don't spread.