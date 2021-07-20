Pentagon review: What happens if ‘nuclear football’ is lost?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is taking a rare look at whether it is properly prepared for an emergency in which the portable communications system nicknamed the “nuclear football,” which always accompanies the president, is lost or stolen. Officially called the Presidential Emergency Satchel, it enables the president — or, in his absence, the vice president — to communicate with the office in the Pentagon through which nuclear launch orders are transmitted. Questions arose about the security of the “nuclear football” that was with Vice President Mike Pence at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.