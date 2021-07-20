Never too early: Portage Co. gets visit from Santa

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in July.

The Portage County Health Care Center (PCHCC) wanted to make up for lost time, since they weren't able to have Christmas visits last year due to the pandemic.

So instead, Santa took a summer vacation down to Stevens Point.

He brought plenty of gifts and smiles along with him, leaving the reindeer at home - saying they likely wouldn't have done well in the heat.