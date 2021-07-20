Majors over and attention turns to Olympics, FedEx Cup

When Collin Morikawa tapped in for par to win the British Open, that meant 263 days until the next major. But there’s still big golf left on the calendar. The Olympics are next week for 60 men. Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen are among six players at the 3M Open in Minnesota who chose not to play. Some of them are geared toward the FedEx Cup playoffs and the $15 million prize. The Junior Ryder Cup will be canceled this year. On the USGA front, it is taking 13 of its amateur events to Bandon Dunes in Oregon.