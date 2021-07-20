Kaminsky first Badger in NBA Finals since 2007

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Bo Ryan watches his former star, Frank Kaminsky, in the NBA Finals, he reflects on the tall, skinny kid he recruited to Wisconsin.

"Well, Frank, physically, was a work in progress, needless to say. His coordination hadn't caught up yet. He knew he wasn't ready. He knew he had to get better. So, he worked hard at his trade."

After two years of riding the bench, Kaminsky blossomed his junior season. He averaged 13.9 points per game. He took it to another level as a senior, averaging 18.8 points on his way to earning recognition as the best college player in the country.

"I would say, by far, in my 42 years in the profession, I never saw a player develop from the way they looked coming out of high school," Ryan says of Kaminsky.

The 28-year-old is now a role player for Phoenix. He has seen action in three games for the Suns in the NBA Finals. His highlight was scoring six points in Game Three.



"For him to be in the NBA representing Wisconsin, doesn't matter how many minutes he's playing or anything else," remarks Ryan. "He's playing on one of the top two teams in the league, which is pretty exciting."