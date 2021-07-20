France investigates use of spyware; Macron a possible target

PARIS (AP) — French newspaper Le Monde is reporting that the cellphones of French President Emmanuel Macron and 15 members of the French government in 2019 may have been among potential targets of surveillance by spyware made by the Israel-based NSO Group. The Paris prosecutor’s office announced Tuesday it is investigating the suspected widespread use of the Pegasus spyware to target journalists, human rights activists and politicians in multiple countries. Le Monde was part of a global media consortium that identified thousands of individuals in 50 countries who were allegedly selected by NSO clients for potential surveillance. NSO Group called the report “full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories.”