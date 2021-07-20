For Suns, Paul’s feel-good Finals story ends in frustration

Chris Paul’s feel-good story with the Phoenix Suns was denied the happy ending he craved. One of the NBA’s most accomplished players finally got to the sport’s biggest stage in his 16th season at 36 years old. He’s an 11-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA selection, 9-time All-Defensive selection and often referred to as the ‘Point God’ for his near-perfect profile as an elite point guard. But he still lacks a championship. He led the Suns with 26 points in Game 6. It wasn’t enough.