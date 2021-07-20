Do You Have a “Smart” Thermometer at Home?

I have my heat paid for at my apartment complex. I am still unsure on how the management regulates the heat? I have had my thermostat “off” since March. The temperature floats between 72-76. As we rolled into the warmer months, I have used the wall air conditioner to regulate the temperature.

In some areas, utility companies encourage you to sign up for energy savings programs.

Reports have been popping up of thermostats going “rogue”. A Galveston, Texas, resident (Shelby Rogers) discovered that her power company had manually changed her air conditioning unit to be set at 80 F.

At the time, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the Texas power grid, had called for power companies to work to conserve electricity, which can include working with smart thermometer companies to adjust the temperatures inside individual homes. That is like “Big Brother” spying on your email and cell-phone calls.

Rogers was likely enrolled in tech company EnergyHub's "Smart Savers Texas" program, which says that in exchange for entry into a sweepstakes, customers can allow their utility company to control their temperature during periods of high demand.

The utility company’s response (from Erika Diamond, EnergyHub's vice president of customer solutions) was, "During a demand-response event, Smart Savers Texas increases the temperature on participating thermostats by up to 4 degrees to reduce energy consumption and relieve stress on the grid," programs like these are voluntary and that people can opt-out at any time.