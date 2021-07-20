Conservative media offers mixed messages on COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK (AP) — Skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccination is a common theme in media appealing to conservatives, despite assurances from doctors and scientists that the vaccine is safe and effective. Some medical experts worry that conflicting takes and outright distrust of the vaccine shown by influential media personalities contribute to a failure to meet inoculation goals aimed at arresting the pandemic. One host playing into that is Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity. On Monday, he said: “It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science.” Yet he followed up his statement by interviewing a woman protesting her college’s requirement that students be vaccinated, a segment appealing to people skeptical of the immunization push.