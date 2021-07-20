Buttigieg cheers spaceflight, says he’d go ‘in a heartbeat’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he was excited to see Jeff Bezos’ blastoff into space Tuesday. He describes space travel as a clear trend for the future. It’s a trip he would love to take himself, even if he doesn’t think it will happen in the foreseeable future. Speaking to the Economic Club of Washington D.C, the 39-year old says he “would go up in a heartbeat.” But he allowed that the tickets costing hundreds of thousands of dollars or more won’t likely fit into his budget anytime soon. Buttigieg says the federal government will face challenges in the years ahead ensuring the safety of space passengers and the wider public.