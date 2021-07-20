Bucks win Game 6 and second NBA title in team history

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- For the first time in 50 years, the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy is staying in Milwaukee.

The Bucks won their NBA title on home court 105-98 over the Phoenix Suns.

This is the Bucks' second NBA title in franchise history, the first since 1971.

The Bucks had a lead early, but the Suns have a five point lead at halftime 47-42, and the game was tied up at 77 points after three quarters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 50 points, the third time the Bucks' star had over 40 points in the Finals.

Antetokounmpo was named the NBA Finals MVP.

Khris Middleton chipped in 17 of his own points, fan favorite Bobby Portis had 16 points, Jrue Holiday had 12 points and 11 assists.