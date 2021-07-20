Bucks one win away from winning NBA title

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- It's a day some Milwaukee Bucks fans half been waiting a lifetime for, the team is one win away from bringing home an NBA Championship and they have a chance to do it at home.

Which is good news for Milwaukee as they hold a record of 9-1 at home this postseason.

On offense, the team is led by Giannis Antetokounmpo who's averaging just over 32 points per game to go with 15 rebounds per contest.

Jrue Holiday leads the team with 10 assists a game, while Brook Lopez leads in blocks with two per outing.

As for the Suns, they are led offensively by Devin Booker, who is putting up near 30 points per game.

Chris Paul leads the way for Phoenix is assists with close to eight per game.

Milwaukee has been doing their best to stop Paul, who was averaging just over 27 points per game in Games 1 & 2, but fell to just 17 points per game in over the last two.

If they can contain Paul and Booker, the Bucks have the chance to bring home their first championship since 1971, when they swept the Baltimore Bullets in four games.

Milwaukee made back to the finals three years later in 1974, but lost the series in sevens games to the Boston Celtics.