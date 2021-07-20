“Badger Books” aim help those register to vote in upcoming election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Badger books are making their way into Wausau.

Officials say the technology will make it easier for people to register to vote and keep everything up to date, in an effort to make things more secure and time-efficient.

"Badger Books" is hosted on a secure server, so personal information can't be accessed from the outside while people register to vote.

They are also just for the registration process and registration updates.

So nothing will change when you're actually voting.

"This is administered by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, it's run on a secure server so it's not on an internet where you can have hackers in, and obviously because it is a state-run program the security mechanisms are huge," said Leslie Kramer, City Clerk, City of Wausau.

An event will take place for the public sometime in November for those who want to learn how to properly use them.

The real test will come in February's primary election when voters will use badger books for the first time.