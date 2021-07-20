August Outlook

July will go down as quite a bit warmer than normal in Wisconsin and much of the country. August may be on track to follow in its path.

Check out the Climate Prediction Center's latest outlook for August 2021.

It calls for a significant chance of above normal temperatures in most of the western and northern United States as well as the East Coast.

Meanwhile there is an equal chance of being wetter than normal, drier than normal, and around normal for precipitation in Wisconsin in August. The CPC suggests areas from the Gulf Coast up to the Mid-Atlantic could be a bit wet, as well as eastern Alaska.

There will be an update on the last day of July from the CPC in case you are interested. Hard to believe we are getting closer to the tail end of summer already!