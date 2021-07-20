Attorney General Kaul provides update in ongoing clergy abuse inquiry

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul provided an update on the ongoing clergy abuse inquiry.

The attorney general was in Madison on Tuesday talking about how they are still working on tracking down people who allegedly faced abuse at the hands of clergy members.

This review has been going on since April, and so far, more than 100 reports of abuse by clergy and faith leaders have been reported.

The attorney general said his goal is to follow the facts and hear from as many Wisconsinites as possible.

He also says that the response they've gotten from diocese and religious orders has been uneven.

"You know the Milwaukee Archdiocese put out a letter that they were, by and large, declining to cooperate with the review," said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. "I think that's unfortunate I think this is a real opportunity for the diocese and religious orders that have taken steps to demonstrate what they've done and how that process has moved forward."

Kaul adds that a lot of the other diocese have followed the lead of the Milwaukee Archdiocese.

To report clergy or faith leader abuse, click here.

You can also call 1-877-222-2620 to report abuse.

For more information on the review, click here.