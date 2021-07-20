Skip to Content

AMBER Alert issued for four Racine children

RACINE (WKOW) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for four children out of Racine.

Police are looking for  Zy”Mere J.L. White, 7; Zariee L. White, 4; Zamari L. White, 2; Zakyi J. White, 6 months.

According to the alert, the children left with Ariania Boutwell, their mother, on July 19 at 4 pm. Boutwell is allegedly not responding to any contact and police are concerned about the safety of her and her children.

Their direction of travel is unknown, but they are driving a 2016 Red Chevy Sonic with an Illinois license plate.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Boutwell or the children are asked to contact the City of Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

