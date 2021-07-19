US extends temporary status for Somalis, citing civil strife

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has extended temporary legal status to hundreds of Somalis to allow them to remain in the United States for an additional 18 months during civil strife in the African nation. The move on Monday marked the 25th extension of Temporary Protected Status for Somalis under the 1990 law designed to provide a haven from natural disaster or civil disorder. Somalia was first designated for TPS in 1991. About 450 Somalis will be able to extend their stay and be authorized to work until March 2023.