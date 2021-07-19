South Korean gov’t apologizes over virus-stricken destroyer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s prime minister has offered a public apology over a large-scale coronavirus outbreak on a destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa. A total of 247 of the destroyer’s 301 crew members have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in recent days. All were unvaccinated. It’s the biggest cluster for the country’s military. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said in televised comments that the government is “very sorry for failing to carefully take care of the health of our soldiers who are devoting themselves to the country.” Two South Korean military planes are to bring the 301 sailors home on Tuesday evening.