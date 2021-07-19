Slight rain chances by the middle of the week

After another great Summer weekend across Northcentral Wisconsin, some people might be hoping for some rain this week. The chances of rain will be on the low side, but there will be a few thunderstorms here-and-there during the workweek.

Today: Sunny and warm.

High: 87 Wind: West 5-10

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 65 Wind: West 5-10

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated storm.

High: 85 Wind: Becoming North around 10

Today will be sunny again and a little warmer than over the weekend. High temps will top out in the mid to upper 80s with a west wind at 5 to 10 mph.

A weak cold front will move in from the north on Tuesday and this means a slight chance of isolated showers or storms in the area. Temps will be a little cooler as well. High on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s.

A warm front developing over the upper Midwest on Wednesday could again spark a few showers or storms, but the chances are only around 20 percent. A few more clouds in the sky means highs only in the low 80s for Wednesday.

The highest chance of a few thunderstorms during the work week will be on Thursday, but even then it is only a 30% chance. After another day on Friday with just a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm, the odds will go up to around 40% on Saturday, making it the highest chance of rain all week. In addition, the temperatures and the humidity will slowly climb as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Thursday and Friday, then climb into the upper 80s for the weekend.

Pollen Count Last Friday July 16th, Grass Pollen 2 (low)

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 19 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 2005 - A severe heat wave gripped the region during early to mid-July. Las Vegas, NV tied their all-time record high temperature of 117 degrees, equaling the old record set on July 24, 1942.