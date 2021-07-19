Several Rain Chances This Week

Here is what we are tracking. High pressure in the area keeps us dry for the most part. Slight rain chances Tuesday due to a weak cold front. Wednesday has a 30% chance of showers as well. Shower and thunderstorm chances are best Thursday with the next front. Temperatures this week will be a bit above average.

Futuretrack is mainly clear skies for tonight. Passing clouds at times. We will see some haze in the upper skies due to the wildfires. A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorms may pop for parts of the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances by percent are 30% on Tuesday, 30% Wednesday, and 60% Thursday. There are rain chances this next weekend, most likely on Saturday.

Rain track is showing a below-average rainfall week.

Our temperature trend has us generally a few degrees above average this week and through the weekend.

Mainly clear tonight, a light breeze, and a comfortable low of 63.

Tuesday will be a touch cooler behind the weak cold front. Fairly sunny and a high of 82. There is a 30% chance of showers along a passing cold front.

Wednesday looks partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 79.

Mostly to partly sunny Thursday. Return flow from the southwest will bring more humidity and shower and thunderstorm chances during the day and a high of 84. The chance of showers and thunderstorms is 60%

Friday, mostly sunny and a high of 84.

Mostly sunny Saturday and a chance of showers and a high of 87

Sunny Sunday and a high of 86

7/18/21 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history. There was record cold, as opposed to record heat we usually talk about this time of year. No interesting weather on this date for Wisconsin.

1987 - Fifteen cities in the western and the southeastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including Winnemucca, NV, with a reading of 33 degrees. Flagstaff AZ reported a record low of 34 degrees. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in New York State and New Jersey. High winds and hail two inches in diameter injured two persons and caused considerable damage to crops in the Pine Island area of central New York State. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)