Rally North America stops by Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Rally North America rolled through Rhinelander on Monday.

It was a part of the Great Lakes Rally, where automotive enthusiasts from across the United States drive to raise money for charity.

It's basically a rolling scavenger hunt.

This year, the charity is "Race to Erase MS."

One participant says he enjoys the experience.

"It is a lot of fun, yeah it is a lot of fun," said Jeff Rushing, a participant. "I've learned a lot about charitable places over the last few years. Actually, we've been doing it for 10 years and it's good to see these people doing good things for others."

About 80 teams participated this year.