Health officials push vaccine as Delta Variant spreads through Wisconsin

Wis. (WAOW)-- The Delta Variant is showing up all across the United States and experts say it's been in Wisconsin for a few months now.

The DHS said the Delta Variant quickly became the dominant strain in the Badger state.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard with the DHS said it is likely everyone will come in contact with the virus as it is highly contagious but those vaccinated are more likely to experience fewer side affects and have an easier recovery if they contract it.

He said the spread of the Delta variant is concerning and is encouraging anyone who hasn't already gotten their vaccine to do so.

"I never tell people to worry. I tell people to be informed and make the right decision for them. I think the information gives very clear instructions that the safest thing to do is get vaccinated," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard the Chief Medical Officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

He added that those who contract the virus who are also vaccinated are much less likely to die of the virus and those unvaccinated are at a much higher risk.