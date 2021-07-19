Graft trial resumes for South Africa’s jailed ex-president

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma resumed Monday, more than a week after his imprisonment for contempt of court in a separate case set off rioting in parts of the country. Zuma is accused of receiving bribes from the French arms manufacturer Thales related to the country’s controversial 1999 arms procurement contracts. The trial is taking place virtually, but Zuma’s lawyers are trying to postpone the proceedings so he can appear physically in court. Zuma appeared on camera from the Estcourt Correctional Center in KwaZulu-Natal, the first time he has been seen publicly since he started serving his sentence on July 8.